Dennis Ross: Trump likely to restore Bush-Sharon agreement on settlements
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are likely to agree on a return to the understandings their respective predecessors Ariel Sharon and George W. Bush reached on Israeli settlements, veteran peace negotiator Dennis Ross said. In 2004, Bush sent a letter to the Israeli premier acknowledging the existence of large Israeli settlement blocs in the West Bank and said it would be "unrealistic to expect that the outcome of final-status negotiations will be a full and complete return to the armistice lines of 1949."
