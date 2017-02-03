Dems resist, but mostly against reality
Lincoln, who attributed the simple bit of wisdom to "an old Dutch farmer," made his first recorded use of it during remarks at the White House accepting the endorsement of the National Union League on June 9 of that year. The record reflected "tumultuous" and "prolonged" laughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Fed - Up With The BS
|1,065
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|7 hr
|lgbtq
|294
|Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick in te...
|11 hr
|o see the light
|9
|Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr...
|19 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 1
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Steve Bannon in 2010: a Islam is not a religion...
|Feb 1
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC