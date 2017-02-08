Defense Department Renting At Trump Tower Is Another Step Into Ethical Murk
A floor of office space in Trump Tower, where President Trump lives with his family in a penthouse apartment, can rent for as much as $1.5 million a year. The Defense Department's plan to lease space in Manhattan's Trump Tower is already raising ethical concerns, with critics saying it would give the nation's chief executive another way to profit off his new role.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|19 min
|spud
|1,747
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|35 min
|Muhammad Akram
|1
|Trump is not the first president to ban foreign...
|10 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|11 hr
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
|14 hr
|SirPrize
|5
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|Ezihara
|62
|Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to i...
|Wed
|Retribution
|66
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC