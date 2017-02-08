Defense Department Renting At Trump T...

Defense Department Renting At Trump Tower Is Another Step Into Ethical Murk

A floor of office space in Trump Tower, where President Trump lives with his family in a penthouse apartment, can rent for as much as $1.5 million a year. The Defense Department's plan to lease space in Manhattan's Trump Tower is already raising ethical concerns, with critics saying it would give the nation's chief executive another way to profit off his new role.

