Death Wish: Raymond Pettibon at the New Museum

Pettibon's real subject is not the hypocrisy, mendacity, and stupidity of political leaders, but the Thanatos-driven impulses that compel us to empower those leaders in the first place. Installation view of "Raymond Pettibon: A Pen of All Work,", New Museum, New York The phenomenal retrospective Raymond Pettibon: A Pen of All Work at the New Museum opens with a wall chockablock with exploding nuclear bombs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.