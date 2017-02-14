Dan Rather: 'Watergate is the biggest...

Dan Rather: 'Watergate is the biggest political scandal of my lifetime, until maybe now'

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather lambasted the Trump administration on Tuesday evening for its association with former national security adviser Mike Flynn, claiming "this Russia scandal" might end up being as "big as Watergate." "Watergate is the biggest political scandal of my lifetime, until maybe now.

