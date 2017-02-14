Dan Rather: 'Watergate is the biggest political scandal of my lifetime, until maybe now'
Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather lambasted the Trump administration on Tuesday evening for its association with former national security adviser Mike Flynn, claiming "this Russia scandal" might end up being as "big as Watergate." "Watergate is the biggest political scandal of my lifetime, until maybe now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 hr
|Well Well
|2,165
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|6 hr
|BillyG
|61
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|20 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Demonstrators march to Downing Street in a prot...
|Tue
|Elbert
|1
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Feb 13
|lol
|1
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|Feb 13
|I Believe The Ora...
|63
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|Feb 12
|New resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC