Continue reading Trump begins lifting regulations on oil and gas companies
President Donald Trump has overturned an Obama-era anti-corruption rule that would have forced oil, gas and mining companies to disclose payments to foreign governments, becoming the first president in 16 years to take advantage of a law that allows him to rescind a predecessor's regulations. Trump on Tuesday signed a congressional resolution to repeal a Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure rule that was called for in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|15 min
|Pessimistic1
|2,137
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|3 hr
|Tulip289
|53
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|4 hr
|Bubblegum5910
|2
|Demonstrators march to Downing Street in a prot...
|12 hr
|Elbert
|1
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Mon
|lol
|1
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|Mon
|I Believe The Ora...
|63
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|Feb 12
|New resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC