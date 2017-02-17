Congress using little-known 'undo button'
President Barack Obama has barely been out of office for a month, but the Republican-controlled Congress has wasted no time in rolling back many of the regulations he introduced in the final months in his term. Republican lawmakers have argued that regulations introduced during the Obama administration are choking American businesses and slowing the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|46 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|2,300
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|10 hr
|Mikey
|11
|Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Duh
|29
|The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ...
|Thu
|questioner
|1
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Feb 16
|north american do...
|5
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Feb 15
|BillyG
|61
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC