Congress using little-known 'undo button'

President Barack Obama has barely been out of office for a month, but the Republican-controlled Congress has wasted no time in rolling back many of the regulations he introduced in the final months in his term. Republican lawmakers have argued that regulations introduced during the Obama administration are choking American businesses and slowing the economy.

