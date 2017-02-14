Congress should call for special coun...

Congress should call for special counsel to investigate Flynn, White House

1 hr ago Read more: The Hill

It is time for Congress to call for a special counsel to investigate the White House and determine whether the President or other senior officials knew that General Michael Flynn was discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador at the time he did so, what those discussions were, and whether they undermined those sanctions. As a Clinton White House veteran, it pains me to suggest this, but I see no other way.

