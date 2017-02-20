CIA analyst resigns post because he 'cannot in good faith' serve under President Donald Trump
In this Jan. 21, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va. A CIA analyst who resigned over Trump's presidency said he did so in part because of the disrespect the new president showed during this appearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Sam
|2,321
|CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb...
|3 hr
|RustyS
|43
|These Republicans didn't like Trump at first. T...
|12 hr
|MeSo
|2
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Mon
|The Supremes
|65
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|Mon
|okimar
|12
|Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09)
|Feb 17
|Duh
|29
|The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th...
|Feb 16
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC