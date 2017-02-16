China awards Trump valuable new trademark
In this Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 photo, Zhong Jiye, a co-founder of Shenzhen Trump Industrial Co., points to the logo on one of his firm's high-end Trump-branded toilets at the company's offices in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province. U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to receive something that he had been trying to get from China for more than a decade: trademark rights to his own name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 min
|Ms Sassy
|2,221
|The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ...
|5 hr
|questioner
|1
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|16 hr
|north american do...
|5
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Wed
|BillyG
|61
|Demonstrators march to Downing Street in a prot...
|Tue
|Elbert
|1
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Feb 13
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC