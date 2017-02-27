Bush promotes new book, reflects on painting and the press
Former President George W Bush speaks during a preview of an exhibition of his paintings of U.S. military veterans in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. President Bush says he didn't intend to criticize President Donald Trump when he said recently that a free press is essential to democracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals
|12 min
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 hr
|Drumpfs BS
|2,587
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|6 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|37
|George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee...
|7 hr
|RIP
|3
|Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by ...
|12 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|8
|Barbara Pierce Bush Will Be the Keynote Speaker...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|Barbara Bush (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Barbara P Bush
|7
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC