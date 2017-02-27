Bush daughter scheduled to headline Planned Parenthood fundraiser
Former President George W. Bush's daughter, Barbara Pierce Bush, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for a Planned Parenthood On Wednesday, Bush, 35, will headline Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas' annual Forth Worth luncheon, according to an announcement from the women's health organization. The older Bush daughter has publicly supported Planned Parenthood, despite her father's pro-life history.
