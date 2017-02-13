Burlington is the latest retailer to ...

Burlington is the latest retailer to drop Ivanka Trump's brand...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

As of Friday, the retailer's website doesn't show a stock of Ivanka Trump accessories and clothing. The change comes amid news of several retailers dropping the first daughter's line in the last two weeks, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Gilt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 15 min Captain Yesterday 2,160
News Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy? 12 hr lol 1
News World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06) 13 hr I Believe The Ora... 63
News Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6... Sun New resident 7
News Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07) Sun BB Board 81
News Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08) Feb 11 miklejaksone 56
News Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver... Feb 10 southern at heart 6
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,331 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC