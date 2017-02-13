Burlington is the latest retailer to drop Ivanka Trump's brand...
As of Friday, the retailer's website doesn't show a stock of Ivanka Trump accessories and clothing. The change comes amid news of several retailers dropping the first daughter's line in the last two weeks, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Gilt.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|15 min
|Captain Yesterday
|2,160
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|12 hr
|lol
|1
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|I Believe The Ora...
|63
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|Sun
|New resident
|7
|Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07)
|Sun
|BB Board
|81
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Feb 11
|miklejaksone
|56
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|6
