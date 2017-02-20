British Parliament members blast Trump as 'petulant child'

UK Parliament debates Trump state visit - CNN Video Breaking News World + Africa Americas Asia Europe Middle East U.S. World Politics Money Opinion Health Entertainment Tech Style Travel Sports Video Live TV Search " U.S. Edition+ U.S. International Arabic Espanol Set edition preference: U.S. International Confirm U.S. Edition+ U.S. International Arabic Espanol Set edition preference: U.S. International Confirm Home U.S. The galleries at Westminster Hall were packed and demonstrators filled Parliament Square outside, as Britain's House of Commons on Monday debated President Trump's upcoming state visit and whether the welcome mat should be pulled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.