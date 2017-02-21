Blacks and whites join in opposition to fees in Alabama city
In this March 7, 2015, file photo, President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha, as well as members of Congress, former President George W. Bush, and civil rights leaders make a symbolic walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a civil rights march in which protestors were beaten, trampled and tear-gassed by police at the site. Blacks who celebrate the civil rights movement and whites who commemorate the Civil War are suddenly finding themselves fighting on the same side in historic Selma, Alabama: against City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|12 min
|RIP
|2,407
|CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb...
|18 hr
|Retribution
|56
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|19 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Former Houston business leader named new TAB chief
|Wed
|BusinessPharrtz
|1
|These Republicans didn't like Trump at first. T...
|Feb 21
|MeSo
|2
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Feb 20
|The Supremes
|65
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|12
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC