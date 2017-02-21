Blacks and whites join in opposition ...

Blacks and whites join in opposition to fees in Alabama city

15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this March 7, 2015, file photo, President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha, as well as members of Congress, former President George W. Bush, and civil rights leaders make a symbolic walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a civil rights march in which protestors were beaten, trampled and tear-gassed by police at the site. Blacks who celebrate the civil rights movement and whites who commemorate the Civil War are suddenly finding themselves fighting on the same side in historic Selma, Alabama: against City Hall.

