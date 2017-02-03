Bertie Ahern reveals George Bush called Gerry Adams a "murdering thief"

U.S. President George W. Bush waves to supporters as he walks with Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern and U.S. Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert from the U.S. Capitol, March 15, 2001. The former taoiseach used the example of how Mr Adams was referred to by the US President to explain why it is absolutely necessary for Enda Kenny to visit the White House on St Patrick's Day.

