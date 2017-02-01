Backers of right to die fear Trump Supreme Court nominee

In this Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, Debbie Ziegler holds a photo of her daughter, Brittany Maynard, who moved from California to Oregon to end her life, during a news conference to announce the reintroduction of right to die legislation, in Sacramento, Calif. Supporters of a terminally ill person's right to take his or her own life are alarmed by President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat.

