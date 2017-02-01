Backers of right to die fear Trump Supreme Court nominee
In this Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, Debbie Ziegler holds a photo of her daughter, Brittany Maynard, who moved from California to Oregon to end her life, during a news conference to announce the reintroduction of right to die legislation, in Sacramento, Calif. Supporters of a terminally ill person's right to take his or her own life are alarmed by President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 min
|Lolol
|752
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|292
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick in te...
|17 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Wed
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Steve Bannon in 2010: a Islam is not a religion...
|Wed
|Brexit
|1
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|Tue
|SinLeviathan
|150
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC