Babbin: Trump's Defense of 'Killer' Putin 'Nothing Short of Disastrous'

President Donald Trump made a "very serious" and even "disastrous" mistake in his latest defense of Russia, the former undersecretary of defense under George W. Bush told Newsmax TV on Monday. Jed Babbin said he was disturbed by Trump's response to Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, who asked about his respect for Russian President Vladimir Putin and branded him "a killer" - to which Trump to shot back: "There are a lot of killers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.