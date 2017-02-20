As Mexico awaits US visit, some quest...

As Mexico awaits US visit, some question point of talks

Read more: The Progress

Mexican officials are hoping for a bit more calm, less vitriol and more constructive talk with the U.S. this week when the secretaries of state and homeland security arrive after months in which U.S. President Donald Trump has hammered Mexico. Rex Tillerson and John Kelly are widely seen as less combative than their boss.

