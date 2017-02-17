An adult voice amid pandemic childness
In his 72 years, Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, who was raised in segregated Richmond, Virginia, acknowledges that he has seen much change, often for the better, including advances in the 1960s. But in his elegant new memoir, "All Falling Faiths: Reflections on the Promise and Failure of the 1960s," he explains why today's distemper was incubated in that "burnt and ravaged forest of a decade."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Justice Dale
|2,299
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|7 hr
|Mikey
|11
|Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Duh
|29
|The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ...
|Thu
|questioner
|1
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Feb 16
|north american do...
|5
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Feb 15
|BillyG
|61
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC