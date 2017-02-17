An adult voice amid pandemic childness

An adult voice amid pandemic childness

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

In his 72 years, Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, who was raised in segregated Richmond, Virginia, acknowledges that he has seen much change, often for the better, including advances in the 1960s. But in his elegant new memoir, "All Falling Faiths: Reflections on the Promise and Failure of the 1960s," he explains why today's distemper was incubated in that "burnt and ravaged forest of a decade."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Justice Dale 2,299
News Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru... 7 hr Mikey 11
News Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09) Fri Duh 29
News The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th... Thu USA Today 1
News CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ... Thu questioner 1
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... Feb 16 north american do... 5
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? Feb 15 BillyG 61
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC