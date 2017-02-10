Alec Baldwin making 'SNL' great again Saturday
Alec Baldwin is more than just one thing on "Saturday Night Live." He's Pete Schweddy of " Schweddy Balls " and the scoutmaster in "Canteen Boy" and Tony Bennett and, as of this Saturday night, the person who's hosted SNL 17 times, more than anyone else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|7 min
|JE SUIS FREEDOM
|2,065
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|3 hr
|Alternative Facts
|5
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|miklejaksone
|56
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|Fri
|southern at heart
|6
|GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
|Thu
|Frogface Kate
|5
|The Trump team is creating divisions in society
|Feb 9
|okimar
|2
|Trump is not the first president to ban foreign...
|Feb 8
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC