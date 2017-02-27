Albert Hunt: Trump's chance to tell u...

Albert Hunt: Trump's chance to tell us what he really wants

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

US President Donald Trump's initial address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday may be the most anticipated in memory. Not, as Trump would claim, because he's so compelling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 24 min Weirdo patrol 2,535
News George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 29
News George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee... 6 hr YouDidntBuildThat 2
News Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by ... 13 hr Battle Tested 7
News Barbara Pierce Bush Will Be the Keynote Speaker... 16 hr Jim 1
News Barbara Bush (Feb '11) Sun Barbara P Bush 7
News Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru... Sun Shady Lady 15
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC