Albert Hunt: Trump's chance to tell us what he really wants
US President Donald Trump's initial address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday may be the most anticipated in memory. Not, as Trump would claim, because he's so compelling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|24 min
|Weirdo patrol
|2,535
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee...
|6 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|2
|Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by ...
|13 hr
|Battle Tested
|7
|Barbara Pierce Bush Will Be the Keynote Speaker...
|16 hr
|Jim
|1
|Barbara Bush (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Barbara P Bush
|7
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|Sun
|Shady Lady
|15
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC