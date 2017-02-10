After Stephen Miller's Mega-Lies, It'...

After Stephen Miller's Mega-Lies, It's Time to Rev Back Up the Reality Based Community

Stephen Miller a snot-nosed kid with a bad attitude, advertised as White House senior policy adviser, delivered himself of some stern jeremiads on Sunday on Meet the Press, along with many Big Lies of which Josef Goebbels would be jealous. It is dreary to see a Republican White House once again fall into the clutches of grandiose fantasists and drooling conspiracy theorists.

