Adelson: Trump likely to be 'best pre...

Adelson: Trump likely to be 'best president for Israel ever'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

Billionaire Sheldon Adelson declared Thursday evening that Donald Trump was likely to be "the best president for Israel ever," an overwhelming endorsement delivered as a former Republican Vice President sat in the audience. Adelson made the remarks at his home on the eve of the Republican Jewish Coalition leadership conference, which brings together hundreds of leading Republican donors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 min yuck fou 2,419
News Immigration reform failures set stage for Trump... 49 min Alien Touch 1
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) 3 hr Jaydon 2,068
News CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb... 23 hr Retribution 56
News Middle Israel:Under new management 23 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Former Houston business leader named new TAB chief Wed BusinessPharrtz 1
News These Republicans didn't like Trump at first. T... Feb 21 MeSo 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC