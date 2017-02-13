Abrams points to Bannon as the reason...

Abrams points to Bannon as the reason he was nixed for State job

7 hrs ago Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

Elliott Abrams said Monday he guesses a certain top White House adviser's opposition to him is the reason President Donald Trump rejected him for a top State Department position. "The only person on the White House staff that I know was opposed to my being hired was Steve Bannon so that's my guess.

