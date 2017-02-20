2000 Election Fla. Official Katherine Harris to Wed
Florida's former Secretary of State Katherine Harris, the woman who helped George W, Bush win the 2000 presidential election, is reportedly getting married to a Texas millionaire more than three years after her first husband committed suicide. According to Gossip Extra , the 59-year-old Harris will wed Texas banker Richard Ware, 70, in the coming days.
