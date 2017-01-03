You can expect a virtual mainstream media blackout of the Trump...
On January 20-16 years ago-thousands of protesters lined the inauguration parade route of the incoming Republican president. "Not my president," they chanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko
|17 hr
|PC Criminals
|1
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|97
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Jan 3
|Mikey
|4
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|Jan 3
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC