Yes, It Was Blood for Oil (Part Two):...

Yes, It Was Blood for Oil (Part Two): Codepink Nails the Truth About George Bush's Wars

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

Two days of testimony and documentation disclosed the indisputable truth: Afghanistan and Iraq were invaded to gain control of hydrocarbon resources. Combating terrorism was irrelevant, a concocted deception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 6 hr berklee 96
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Tue Mikey 4
News Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su... Tue Wildchild 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Dec 31 slick willie expl... 34
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... Dec 30 davy 9
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,434 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC