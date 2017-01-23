Wyoming congresswoman Cheney says Trump is wrong on NATO
Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney said President Donald Trump's views on NATO are wrong and she hopes he changes them. "NATO is probably the most effective military alliance in history," Cheney said in an interview with the Casper Star-Tribune published Sunday .
