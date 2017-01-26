Why Trumpa s executive orders worry s...

Why Trumpa s executive orders worry some conservatives

Read more: The Miami Herald

President Donald Trump's liberal use of executive orders that combine imperial theater with real-world White House clout are spurring mixed emotions among conservative scholars and veterans of past GOP administrations. The half dozen or so formal executive orders Trump's issued in his first week in the Oval Office surpass the total number that President Thomas Jefferson issued over eight years.

