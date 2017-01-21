White House press secretary attacks m...

White House press secretary attacks media for accurately reporting inauguration crowds

Read more: CNN

"That's what you guys should be writing and covering," new White House press secretary Sean Spicer lectured reporters on Saturday in an angry statement that represented his first remarks from the podium of the press briefing room. He was referring to the delay in Senate confirmation for President Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA, Congressman Mike Pompeo, but the comment came after a long digression about how many people had shown up to watch Trump be sworn in as president.

