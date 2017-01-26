Whata s next for Trumpa s immigration strategy? Visa limits, refugee restrictions

President Donald Trump is expected to wield his executive power again later this week with the directive to dam the refugee flow into the U.S. for at least four months, in addition to the open-ended pause on Syrian arrivals. The president's upcoming order, which could come as soon as Thursday, is also expected to suspend issuing visas for people from several predominantly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for at least 30 days, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press.

