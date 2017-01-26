Whata s next for Trumpa s immigration...

Whata s next for Trumpa s immigration strategy? Visa limits, refugee restrictions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

President Donald Trump is expected to wield his executive power again later this week with the directive to dam the refugee flow into the U.S. for at least four months, in addition to the open-ended pause on Syrian arrivals. The president's upcoming order, which could come as soon as Thursday, is also expected to suspend issuing visas for people from several predominantly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for at least 30 days, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 6 min spocko 44
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 34 min xxxxxxxxxxx 199
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 2 hr CZars_R_US 283
News Obama approval hits 60% at end of term 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 50
News Analysis: Trump's border wall faces reality check 5 hr The Real Donald T... 6
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? 6 hr car 51
News Trumpa s Immigration CrackdownHea s expected to... 19 hr Faith Michigan 5
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC