What Queen Elizabeth Reveals About Trump

What Queen Elizabeth Reveals About Trump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

Life for a modern monarch is often a jeweled prison, with an excess of tedium and a dearth of authority. Anyone who detests the idea of royals can take satisfaction in how insignificant they have become.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as... 2 hr Trumpy Socky 13
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... 16 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko Fri PC Criminals 1
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... Jan 5 Wildchild 1
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... Jan 5 Le Jimbo 97
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Jan 3 Mikey 4
News Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su... Jan 3 Wildchild 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,077 • Total comments across all topics: 277,726,721

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC