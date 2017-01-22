Watchdog group to file lawsuit over f...

Watchdog group to file lawsuit over foreign payments to Trump businesses

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Journal and Courier

Watchdog group to file lawsuit over foreign payments to Trump businesses Liberal groups begin to launch legal assaults over potential conflicts of interest. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://usat.ly/2kgqyf3 WASHINGTON - A liberal watchdog group plans to file a lawsuit Monday, contending that President Trump is violating the Constitution by continuing to accept payments from foreign governments at the businesses operated by his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 19 min xxxxxxxxx 57
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 45 min gwww 213
News Obama approval hits 60% at end of term 2 hr Aponi 37
News White House visit a challenge for British PM May 7 hr PATX 1
News Lawsuit Says Trump Business Dealings Violate Co... 8 hr LOCK HIM UP 1
News Bill Lewis: The honeymoon's over before it began Sun SHEZA TENN 1
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... Jan 20 Taxed out 147
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,188,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC