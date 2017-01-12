Veronique de Rugy: A Ringside Seat to the Debt Ceiling Fight
If most lawmakers had their way, there would be fewer rules to restrain them from growing spending and the national debt. Case in point: the 2015 suspension of the debt limit - the maximum amount of money the government may borrow - as part of a deal to increase spending above the previously agreed-upon spending caps.
