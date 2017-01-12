Veronique de Rugy: A Ringside Seat to...

Veronique de Rugy: A Ringside Seat to the Debt Ceiling Fight

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

If most lawmakers had their way, there would be fewer rules to restrain them from growing spending and the national debt. Case in point: the 2015 suspension of the debt limit - the maximum amount of money the government may borrow - as part of a deal to increase spending above the previously agreed-upon spending caps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York financier to land White House adviser ... 14 min Giggle1101 2
News President-elect Trumpschenko 1 hr Munkey4836 60
News JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08) 3 hr Candy8453 244
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 4 hr berklee 103
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 15 hr Battle Tested 45
News Four key times presidential nominees failed to ... Wed West 11th 4
News President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as... Tue LOCK 67
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,535 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC