Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency
His last presidential vacation behind him, Barack Obama is entering the closing stretch of his presidency, an eleventh-hour push to tie up loose ends and put finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump. Obama returns to Washington midday Monday from Hawaii with about two-dozen work days left.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|5 min
|Mikey
|49
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Dec 30
|BDS
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
