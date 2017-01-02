Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing ...

Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

12 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

His last presidential vacation behind him, Barack Obama is entering the closing stretch of his presidency, an eleventh-hour push to tie up loose ends and put finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump. Obama returns to Washington midday Monday from Hawaii with about two-dozen work days left.

