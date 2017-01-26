UN tiptoes around Trump 'torture' claims

THE United Nations has reaffirmed that torture is illegal and refugees deserve protection, while ducking any direct criticism of remarks made by new US President Donald Trump. Major human rights groups have denounced Mr Trump's stance on torture and warned against restoring a CIA secret detention program for interrogating terror suspects.

