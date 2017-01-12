U.S. attorney in Baltimore is Trump's...

U.S. attorney in Baltimore is Trump's pick to be deputy attorney general - Fri, 13 Jan 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. attorney in Baltimore and currently the longest-serving U.S. attorney, is the incoming Trump administration's pick to become the next deputy attorney general - the second-highest position in the Justice Department, according to a member of the Trump transition team. Rosenstein, 52, is the sole holdover U.S. attorney from the George W. Bush administration who is still in office, and he would replace Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, the former U.S. attorney from Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 7 hr Lawrence Wolf 105
News New York financier to land White House adviser ... Thu lazaguru 1
News JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08) Thu ICE 242
News President-elect Trumpschenko Jan 12 lover of differen... 58
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... Jan 12 Battle Tested 44
News Four key times presidential nominees failed to ... Jan 11 West 11th 4
News President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as... Jan 10 LOCK 54
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,911,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC