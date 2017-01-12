U.S. attorney in Baltimore is Trump's pick to be deputy attorney general - Fri, 13 Jan 2017 PST
Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. attorney in Baltimore and currently the longest-serving U.S. attorney, is the incoming Trump administration's pick to become the next deputy attorney general - the second-highest position in the Justice Department, according to a member of the Trump transition team. Rosenstein, 52, is the sole holdover U.S. attorney from the George W. Bush administration who is still in office, and he would replace Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, the former U.S. attorney from Georgia.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
