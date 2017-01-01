Trump's Indonesia Projects Move Ahead Despite Pledge to End Foreign Deals
Despite President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to end foreign business deals that could pose conflicts of interest, his company is going ahead with two Indonesian resort projects where construction has not even begun, The New York Times reports . Trump has built relationships with powerful political figures in Indonesia, where such connections are vital to ensure that such projects continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|13 min
|Democrat Hero
|40
|Your vote doesn't count
|Sat
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Sat
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Dec 30
|BDS
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC