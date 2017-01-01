Trump's Indonesia Projects Move Ahead...

Trump's Indonesia Projects Move Ahead Despite Pledge to End Foreign Deals

Despite President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to end foreign business deals that could pose conflicts of interest, his company is going ahead with two Indonesian resort projects where construction has not even begun, The New York Times reports . Trump has built relationships with powerful political figures in Indonesia, where such connections are vital to ensure that such projects continue.

