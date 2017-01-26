Trump's border wall doesn't address key shift in crossings
A border fence is visible at center of photo. . An agent of the border patrol, observes near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|5 min
|Retribution
|59
|Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t...
|2 hr
|Just Think
|203
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|2 hr
|spud
|285
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|17 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|50
|Analysis: Trump's border wall faces reality check
|19 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|6
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|20 hr
|car
|51
|Trumpa s Immigration CrackdownHea s expected to...
|Wed
|Faith Michigan
|5
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC