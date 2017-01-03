Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief ...

Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

WASHINGTON >> Former Sen. Dan Coats, in line to be national intelligence director, has swung back and forth between government service and lobbying, the type of Washington career that President-elect Donald Trump has mocked. The Indiana Republican, 73, has made four spins through the capital's revolving door and become wealthy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... 3 hr gwww 1
News Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko Fri PC Criminals 1
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... Thu Wildchild 1
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... Jan 5 Le Jimbo 97
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Jan 3 Mikey 4
News Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su... Jan 3 Wildchild 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,704,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC