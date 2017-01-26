Trump wants look at already-investigated voter fraud claims
President Donald Trump wants to potentially spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to examine a problem that's been Trump, in tweets Wednesday, announced that he'll seek a "major investigation" into voter fraud, echoing his unsubstantiated claim that some 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in November's election, helping to propel Democrat Hillary Clinton to a big popular-vote advantage. The president's fraud claim is emphatically rebuffed by the nation's secretaries of states, who monitor elections, as well as reams of government and academic studies that say that occurrences of voter fraud are infinitesimal.
