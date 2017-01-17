Trump tweets about Lewis again, says he's boycotted prior inaugurations
Donald Trump said Rep. John Lewis is "wrong" to suggest that the President-elect's inauguration is the first he will boycott such an event, citing the Georgia congressman also protested the first inauguration of George W. Bush. "John Lewis said about my inauguration, 'It will be the first one that I've missed.'
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|54 min
|Captain Yesterday
|119
|Obama executive orders may not survive under Pr...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|ICE
|242
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|Jan 12
|lover of differen...
|58
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|Jan 11
|West 11th
|4
