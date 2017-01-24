Trump to order building of wall on U.S.-Mexico border

President Donald Trump talks with reporters n the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 24, 2017, before signing an executive order on the Keystone XL pipeline. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to tighten border security - including his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border - and other domestic immigration enforcement measures, according to two administration officials.

