Trump Sows Dismay in Rural America With Late Agriculture Choice
In the two months since the election, the president-elect selected 13 of 15 cabinet posts, from the departments of State to Justice to Health and Human Services. But he's left to the end his candidate to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency most connected to rural voters who helped propel him into office.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|3 hr
|Flowerz7788
|98
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Tue
|Mikey
|4
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|Jan 3
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
