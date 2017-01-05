Trump Sows Dismay in Rural America Wi...

Trump Sows Dismay in Rural America With Late Agriculture Choice

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

In the two months since the election, the president-elect selected 13 of 15 cabinet posts, from the departments of State to Justice to Health and Human Services. But he's left to the end his candidate to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency most connected to rural voters who helped propel him into office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 3 hr Flowerz7788 98
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Tue Mikey 4
News Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su... Jan 3 Wildchild 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Dec 31 slick willie expl... 34
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... Dec 30 davy 9
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC