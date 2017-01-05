Trump selects former Sen. Coats for t...

Trump selects former Sen. Coats for top intelligence post

19 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, a role that would thrust him into the centre of the intelligence community that Trump has publicly challenged, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday. Coats served as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee before retiring from Congress last year.

