Trump returns bust of 'real ally' Sir Winston Churchill to Oval Office

16 hrs ago

President Donald Trump has hailed Sir Winston Churchill as a "real ally" after returning a bust of the wartime leader to the White House's Oval Office. In a nod to the "special relationship", Mr Trump appeared to make good on an agreement to return the former prime minister's likeness to the famous office within hours of being sworn in.

