Trump returns bust of 'real ally' Sir Winston Churchill to Oval Office
President Donald Trump has hailed Sir Winston Churchill as a "real ally" after returning a bust of the wartime leader to the White House's Oval Office. In a nod to the "special relationship", Mr Trump appeared to make good on an agreement to return the former prime minister's likeness to the famous office within hours of being sworn in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|6 hr
|USAUSAGE
|27
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|6 hr
|Fundies R Mentall...
|183
|Bill Lewis: The honeymoon's over before it began
|6 hr
|SHEZA TENN
|1
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|Jan 20
|Taxed out
|147
|Obama grants final commutations, bringing his t...
|Jan 20
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC