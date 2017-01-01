Trump questions quest for cybersecurity: 'No computer is safe'

President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife, Melania, arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration at his Mar-a-lago Club resort in Palm Beach, Fla. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned whether critical computer networks can ever be protected from intruders, alarming cybersecurity experts who say his comments could upend more than a decade of national cybersecurity policy and put both government and private data at risk.

