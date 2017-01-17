Trump inauguration crowd appears relatively small
KRT US NEWS STORY SLUGGED: INAUGURATION KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY GABRIEL TAIT/DETROIT FREE PRESS WASHINGTON, DC-- The 54th Inauguration on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday January 20, 2001. Crowds fill the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of Barack Obama as 44th U.S. President in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, January 20, 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|47 min
|Sandra
|174
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|17 hr
|Aponi
|18
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|Fri
|Taxed out
|147
|Obama grants final commutations, bringing his t...
|Fri
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Thu
|lalady
|1
|Why Joe Biden was a most unusual - and effectiv...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC