Trump, in CIA visit, attacks media for coverage of his inaugural crowds
On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump visited the Central Intelligence Agency's headquarters to express his gratitude for the intelligence community, which he had repeatedly railed against and recently likened to Nazis. What Trump delivered Saturday was a campaign-style, stream-of-consciousness airing of grievances - at the Senate for delaying confirmation of his nominees; at critics for questioning whether he is smart and vigorous; and at journalists, whom he called "the most dishonest human beings on earth" and accused of lying about the size of his inauguration crowd, reports The Washington Post .
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|2 hr
|USAUSAGE
|27
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|2 hr
|Fundies R Mentall...
|183
|Bill Lewis: The honeymoon's over before it began
|2 hr
|SHEZA TENN
|1
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|Fri
|Taxed out
|147
|Obama grants final commutations, bringing his t...
|Fri
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Thu
|lalady
|1
